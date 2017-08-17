While You Were Sleeping: Ian Kinsler Squashes Beef With Umpire Angel Hernandez

The short-lived feud between Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler and umpire Angel Hernandez is officially over.

Kinsler and Hernandez shook hands during Wednesday night’s Tigers-Rangers game. It’s not confirmed who initiated the gesture, which came following Kinsler’s comments on Tuesday saying Hernandez “needs to stop ruining baseball games.”

