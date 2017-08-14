While You Were Sleeping: Ice Cube Bests LaVar Ball In BIG3 Four-Point Challenge

LaVar Ball once claimed he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one. Huh.

That’s interesting, considering the patriarch of the Ball family and founder of Big Baller Brand lost to Ice Cube (the rapper, with no professional basketball experience to his name) in a BIG3 four-point challenge on Sunday night.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports