While You Were Sleeping: Joey Votto Still Hits Double Despite Cubs Playing Four Outfielders

Remember in high school gym, when your class played baseball and there were so many people per team there were always four outfielders?

Apparently, the Chicago Cubs decided this would be a good strategy against Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto. And, despite the Cubs employing four outfielders in a shift, Votto still managed to crush a double.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports