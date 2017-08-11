While You Were Sleeping: Is There A Quarterback Controversy Brewing In Chicago?

Football. Is. Back.

Thursday night featured seven preseason games, including the New England Patriots, who fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24. In other news around the league, the Chicago Bears are sticking with quarterback Mike Glennon has the team’s No. 1 (for now), rookie wideout for the Green Bay Packers Malachi Dupre suffered a scary injury and had to be carted off the field and Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette said he thought his NFL debut was “easy.”

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports