Who Should Succeed Bruce Arena As USA Soccer Coach After 2018 World Cup?

Tony Meola believes the U.S. Soccer Federation should hire American.

The U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer urged US Soccer to employ an American to succeed Bruce Arena as head coach of the U.S. men’s soccer team in roughly a year’s time. Arena, 65, is contracted to coach USA through the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and Meola has identified some candidates to replace Arena if he departs next summer, as expected.

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes, U.S. U-20 national team boss Tab Ramos and Jesse Marsch of the New York Red Bulls headline Meola’s list of contenders.

Watch the above video to see Meola explain why U.S. Soccer should eventually replace Arena with an American.

Meola spoke to NESN.com on Tuesday morning as part of his work community engagement work with Allstate.

Click here to watch our full interview with Meola.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images