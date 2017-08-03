Why Colin Cowherd Believes Tom Brady Is ‘Perfect Storm For Greatness’

Every once in a while, everything falls into place.

Tom Brady will go down as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but as FS1’s Colin Cowherd argued Thursday, three key factors seemingly contributed to his stardom. Cowherd called it the “perfect storm for greatness,” something that’s reserved for very few athletes.

Allow Cowherd to explain.

– Chip on the shoulder

– Great support

– Rival to chase (Peyton Manning)@ColinCowherd on why Tom Brady is the perfect storm for greatness pic.twitter.com/taIIWvsiwG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 3, 2017

Brady turned 40 years old Thursday, and the New England Patriots celebrated the occasion by rolling out goats, poking fun at the quarterback’s age and posting videos — some funny — on social media.

