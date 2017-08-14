Why Conor McGregor Plans To Compete In Both Boxing, MMA Moving Forward

Conor McGregor expects to make around $100 million for his upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. With that much money coming his way, he could ride off into the sunset and never work another day in his life regardless of what happens Aug. 26.

But that’s not how The Notorious is wired. Instead, McGregor intends to compete in both boxing and mixed martial arts moving forward, dispelling the idea he’ll commit to just one or even consider retiring altogether after the biggest payday of his fighting career.

“I love the sport of boxing,” McGregor told reporters Friday in Las Vegas after his open workout. “Boxing has been dear to my heart my whole, entire life. I will contend in boxing bouts going forward, and I will contend in mixed martial arts bouts going forward. I will rule both with an iron fist, and that’s where my mindset is.”

McGregor has won UFC titles in two different weight classes and is considered one of the best MMA fighters of all time. He’s arguably the face of UFC, seemingly able to write his own ticket with the support of UFC president Dana White, who even helped put together the Mayweather boxing match as a favor for McGregor stepping up for the company on multiple occasions.

But rather than walking away entirely or simply returning to a world he’s more familiar with, McGregor is embracing the opportunities that come with crossing over into boxing. And as far as the future goes, the 29-year-old is staying open-minded, realizing he’s living out a dream.

“I could say, ‘Hey, you’re afraid of a real fight (motherf—–). Get over here. If you want to fight me, fight this (in MMA),’ ” McGregor said. “I will have fun. I like it over this side (in boxing). It’s good. The buildup is good, the preparation is good, I love the sport of boxing, I love the sport of mixed martial arts. I just love fighting. So wherever there’s a fight, you’ll see me.

“And if I’m not actually preparing for a fight somewhere on planet earth, I’m fighting somebody. That’s just the way I have always been.”

In other words, McGregor isn’t going away anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images