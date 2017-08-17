Why Giancarlo Stanton Questions Legitimacy Of Some Home-Run Records

Giancarlo Stanton believes records are made to be broken, even tainted ones.

The Miami Marlins slugger admitted Wednesday he doubts the legitimacy of the single-season home-run records Babe Ruth set in 1927, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa topped in 1998 and Barry Bonds ultimately surpassed in 2001. Stanton agrees with those who consider Ruth’s record tainted because it came before Major League Baseball had integrated itself and Sosa’s, McGwire’s and Bonds’ marks to be blemished since they happened during baseball’s “steroid era,” according to The Miami Herald’s Andre C. Fernandez.

“Considering some things I do,” Stanton said. “But at the same time it doesn’t matter. The record is the record. But personally I think I do.”

However, Stanton accepts the 61 home runs Roger Maris hit in 1961 as legitimate.

“When you grow up watching all the old films of Babe Ruth and [Mickey] Mantle and those guys, 61 has always been that printed number as a kid,” Stanton said.

Stanton already has 44 runs this season and is on pace to hit 60.

He’ll probably leave it up to future generations to determine how justifiable his 2017 body of work prove to be.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images