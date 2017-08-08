Why Jon Jones Wants To Bury Hatchet With Daniel Cormier After UFC 214 Win

The buildup was nasty. The fallout has been much more cordial.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier pulled no punches while publicly ripping each other before UFC 214, with each fighter making it perfectly clear he hated his upcoming opponent and that an amicable post-fight relationship simply wasn’t in the cards regardless of the outcome.

Well, both Jones and Cormier have changed their tunes a bit since the July 29 showdown, which Jones won via a third-round knockout. Jones praised Cormier immediately after the bout, and Cormier followed by taking the high road in an Instagram post discussing the fight.

So, why the sudden respect after years of animosity?

Jones explained Monday on “Good Morning America” that he didn’t want Cormier’s legacy to be defined by that fight but rather who he is outside of the octagon.

Jones also told TMZ Sports he would like to have a respectful relationship with Cormier despite their rocky past, although the UFC light heavyweight champion is unsure whether his longtime rival feels the same way.

Here’s to hoping friendship wins out … unless they square off again.

