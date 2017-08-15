Why One Possible Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Ref Is Out Of Running

People don’t forget.

It’s still unclear who will serve as the referee for the Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, but we know it won’t be Kenny Bayless, one of the main refs Nevada sometimes calls in for big fights, as he’s been disqualified from consideration because of public comments he made back in October 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I wouldn’t want to see it,” Bayless said last year, well before the fight was announced. “It’s two different sports. UFC and boxing are two different sports. So, what would be the point?”

Seriously? This is Kenny Bayless who works for the NSAC a potential ref for the fight. Sounds like he works for the crybaby Oscar De La Arum pic.twitter.com/7yLvORqMOQ — Dana White (@danawhite) June 23, 2017

McGregor said last week after his open workout that he didn’t think Bayless should be able to work the fight given his critical comments. But Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada State Commission, told the Los Angeles Times that commission chairman Anthony Marnell III had already decided not to use Bayless.

“Conor McGregor had nothing to do with Kenny Bayless’ removal,” Bennett reportedly said.

“Kenny Bayless was removed from being considered because of the comment. Based on his comment — he shouldn’t be talking to the media unless it’s something mundane, like about how an official works — he was removed long before McGregor said anything.”

This will be an interesting fight to officiate, that’s for sure. Not only is the showdown expected to be perhaps the biggest event in combat sports history. It also will be incumbent upon the referee to ensure McGregor, a UFC champion crossing over from mixed martial arts, follows the rules in his first professional boxing match against Mayweather, who enters with a perfect 49-0 record, and vice versa.

According to the L.A. Times, the commission will decide Wednesday morning who will serve as referee and judges for the much-anticipated fight.

