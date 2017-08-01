Why Skip Bayless Believes Patriots’ QB Situation Will Become NFL’s Best Story

Tom Brady just won his fifth Super Bowl title and continues to excel with his 40th birthday approaching. To say a quarterback controversy is brewing in New England would require one to completely overlook Brady’s ongoing success and desire to play into his mid 40s.

That said, Jimmy Garoppolo is entering the final season of his rookie contract with the Patriots, meaning the organization soon must decide what to do with the backup quarterback. And while Garoppolo has said all of the right things since being picked in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the 25-year-old understandably wants to be a starter at some point. Will he ever get that opportunity in New England?

It’s a question many Patriots fans can’t help but wonder as Brady and Garoppolo continue to share a sideline and as trade speculation continues to surround Jimmy G. New England’s QB situation also could become the basis for the biggest and best storyline in the NFL, according to FS1’s Skip Bayless, who said Tuesday on “Undisputed” that he’d trade Garoppolo sooner rather than later if he was Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"Tom Brady has figured out how to beat Father Time and prolong his career into his middle 40's at an extremely high level" —@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Qd955aZjb7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 1, 2017

Nevertheless, Brady and Garoppolo remain teammates for the time being, and the Patriots have a sixth Super Bowl title on their minds with training camp underway.

