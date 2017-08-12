Will Roger Goodell Attend Patriots’ Regular-Season Opener At Gillette Stadium?

The unlikeliest of guests was in attendance for the New England Patriots’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

Roger Goodell surprisingly was spotted at the game, as the NFL commissioner was seen chatting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Goodell even took a photo with a couple New England fans, which expectedly garnered a strong reaction from Pats nation.

But after seeing Goodell on hand for the preseason game, many fans wondered if he still would show up for New England’s regular-season opener on Sept. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Pats-Jags, NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and Matt Chatham broke down Goodell’s standing with Patriots fans and what they expect from the NFL commish in Week 1 of the regular season.

Check it out in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.