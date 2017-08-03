Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing, Ending Talk Of Anthony Joshua Rematch

So much for a rematch between Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Klitschko, a former world heavyweight champion, announced Thursday that he’s retiring from boxing. The 41-year-old’s last fight came against Joshua back in April at Wembley Stadium, with Joshua scoring an 11th-round knockout to win the vacant WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles in addition to retaining his IBF heavyweight belt.

“I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium,” Klitschko said in a statement, per ESPN.com. “As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.

“I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I’m very thankful for this. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me. Especially my family, my team and my many fans.”

Klitschko posted a 64-5 record over the course of his professional career, which spanned more than 20 years. Of those 64 victories, 53 came via knockout.

Klitschko went on an unbeaten run that lasted 11 years between 2004 and 2015, solidifying him as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

