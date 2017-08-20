WWE SummerSlam 2017 Live: Results, Highlights From Every Match In Brooklyn

6:24 p.m.: The Usos lost their WWE SmackDown tag team titles in late July after a four-month reign. Can they become champions once again in their match against New Day?

6:03 p.m.: The King of the Cruiserweights has reclaimed his thrown. Neville finishes off Tozawa with a spine-rattling Red Arrow to win the championship.

5:50 p.m.: It’s time for the first championship bout of the night. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defends his title against Neville.

5:40 p.m.: Jason Jordan falls victim to a brutal Skull-Crushing Finale, giving The Miz and The Miztourage the big win. And The Miz didn’t hesitate in reminding the Barclays Center crowd that the Intercontinental Champion is in the building.

5:25 p.m.: The in-ring action is underway! The Miz and The Miztourage take on The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan in a six-man tag team match.

5 p.m. ET: The WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event of the summer finally has arrived.

SummerSlam returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for what should be one heck of a show. This year’s matchup card features eight championship fights, highlighted by the Fatal 4-Way main event, which pits Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a battle for the WWE Universal Championship.

But there’s also a slew of exciting non-title fights, including Big Show vs. Big Cass, with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a shark cage. All things considered, you won’t want to miss tonight’s show, and we’ll have you covered throughout the evening with live results and highlights from start to finish.

Here’s the full list of matchups, starting with the pre-show fights which kick off at 5 p.m. ET, all the way through the main card which gets going at 7 p.m. ET.

PRE-SHOW KICKOFF

— Akira Tozawa (champion) vs. Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

— The New Day (champions vs. The Usos for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

— The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz and The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

MAIN CARD

— Randy Orton vs. Rusev

— Finn Baylor vs. Bray Wyatt

— John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

— Big Show vs. Big Cass

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Naomi (champion) vs. Natalya

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro and Sheamus (champions) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles (champion) vs. Kevin Owns — Shane McMahon will serve as special-guest referee

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe