Xander Bogaerts Explains How Red Sox Have Overcome Loss Of David Ortiz

The Boston Red Sox’s lineup has looked a little different this season with the absence of longtime designated hitter David Ortiz.

The legendary slugger retired following the 2016 Major League Baseball season. And while it certainly took the Red Sox’s offense some time to adjust to the hole in the middle of the order, they appear to have hit their stride as they have gone 10-2 in August with 19 home runs.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts joined WEEI’s “Dale & Holley with Keefe” on Wednesday during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation, and he explained how the Sox have started to overcome the loss of Big Papi.

“I think what helped us out was definitely getting (Eduardo) Nunez and (Rafael) Devers up here,” Bogaerts said. “They helped us get on a nice little run. You know we were playing good as a team before that, but those guys really boosted the team much more when they came, especially offensively, they were doing it by themselves. It’s just up to us now to continue doing that, we have a month-and-a-half more missions, hopefully, can win as much games as possible and make it back to the playoffs.”

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images