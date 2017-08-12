Yankees Roast Red Sox With Ruthless Tweet After Comeback Victory

The Boston Red Sox had a victory firmly in their grasp Friday night, but late-game bullpen struggles sent the New York Yankees home winners.

Down three runs in the eighth inning, the Yankees rallied for five runs and held on for a 5-4 victory in the series opener at Yankee Stadium.

So, there was no celebratory dancing for the Red Sox on Friday, and the Yankees reminded their division foe of that with a ruthless tweet after the game.

Winning > 🕺. Final: Yankees 5, The Visiting Team 4. #StartSpreadingTheNews pic.twitter.com/4bQ5Yyhsf3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 12, 2017

Making fun of Boston’s “Win, Dance, Repeat” mantra is one thing, but failing to even mention their opponent by name is some next-level trolling by the Yankees.

The Red Sox will try to avenge their frustrating loss when the teams meet for Game 2 of the series Saturday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images