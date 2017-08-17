Yankees Rookie Got Lost On Subway Heading To First Game At Yankee Stadium

It’s stressful being a rookie in Major League Baseball, especially if you don’t know how to get to the ballpark.

Just ask Tyler Wade, a 22-year-old rookie utility man for the New York Yankees who attempted to take the subway to his first game at Yankee Stadium back in July.

New York, of course, is a maze of train lines and buses connecting the five boroughs, and it has been especially hard to navigate during this summer, as Wade found out.

Wade was staying at a hotel in midtown, as he was unsure how long he would be with the Yankees. He thought he was all set when he downloaded an app detailing New York’s transit system, but it didn’t pan out the way he’d hoped.

“I get out and I see two cops and I’m like, ‘The Bronx doesn’t have big buildings,'” Wade said, per ESPN’s Andrew Marchand. “I ask these two cops, ‘Where is Yankee Stadium?’ One of them was like, ‘Dude, you are in Manhattan.'”

It all worked out for Wade, though, as he has stuck with the “Bronx Bombers” since his call up.

