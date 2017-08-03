Yankees Vs. Indians Live Stream: Watch Sonny Gray’s Debut With Bombers

The Sonny Gray era in New York is underway.

The 27-year-old pitcher, who the Yankees acquired ahead of the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, will make his first start with the club Thursday night against the Cleveland Indians.

In 16 starts this season with the Oakland Athletics, Gray went 6-5, hurled 94 strikeouts and posted a 3.43 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. But, as is always the case with players making the move to pinstripes, he’ll be expected to perform even better.

Here’s how to watch Gray’s debut online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLB.TV

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images