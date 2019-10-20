Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To say Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway is an important one would be a huge understatement.

Drivers are set to compete in Hollywood Casino 400, the final race before the Round of 4 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For many drivers — including Hendrick Motorsports stars Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and William Byron — a victory is necessary to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Daniel Hemric will start on the pole alongside David Ragan, while Ryan Blaney (last week’s winner), Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the Kansas playoff race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

