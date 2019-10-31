The 2019 Major League Baseball season is in the books, which means we’re on to 2020.
The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday night, and the nation’s capital undoubtedly will spend the next several months celebrating the championship triumph. It’ll be an interesting offseason in D.C., though, as the Nationals featured the oldest roster in baseball this past season and now must answer multiple questions related to the futures of Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg, among others.
That unpredictability means the Nationals aren’t the favorites to repeat as champs next season. In fact, according to Bovada, six teams have the same or better odds to reign supreme in 2020, including the Astros, who, thanks a strong core, have won at least 101 regular-season games in each of the last three years.
The Astros (+600) are joined atop the oddsboards by the New York Yankees (+600). The Los Angeles Dodgers (+800) sit a notch below, just above the Atlanta Braves (+1200), Boston Red Sox (+1200), Cleveland Indians (+1500) and Nationals (+1500).
The Red Sox and Indians didn’t make the postseason in 2019, but Boston won the World Series in 2018 after winning a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and Cleveland has established itself as a perennial contender in the American League while compiling at least 91 regular-season wins in each year since 2016.
Here are the early odds to win the 2020 World Series as of Wednesday, per Bovada:
Houston Astros +600
New York Yankees +600
Los Angeles Dodgers +800
Atlanta Braves +1200
Boston Red Sox +1200
Cleveland Indians +1500
Washington Nationals +1500
Philadelphia Phillies +2000
St. Louis Cardinals +2200
Chicago Cubs +2500
Minnesota Twins +2500
New York Mets +2500
Milwaukee Brewers +3000
Oakland Athletics +3000
Tampa Bay Rays +3000
Cincinnati Reds +5000
Arizona Diamondbacks +6600
Los Angeles Angels +6600
San Diego Padres +6600
Chicago White Sox +8000
Texas Rangers +8500
San Francisco Giants +10000
Toronto Blue Jays +10000
Colorado Rockies +12500
Pittsburgh Pirates +20000
Seattle Mariners +20000
Baltimore Orioles +100000
Kansas City Royals +100000
Detroit Tigers +100000
Miami Marlins +100000
