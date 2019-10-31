Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Major League Baseball season is in the books, which means we’re on to 2020.

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday night, and the nation’s capital undoubtedly will spend the next several months celebrating the championship triumph. It’ll be an interesting offseason in D.C., though, as the Nationals featured the oldest roster in baseball this past season and now must answer multiple questions related to the futures of Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg, among others.

That unpredictability means the Nationals aren’t the favorites to repeat as champs next season. In fact, according to Bovada, six teams have the same or better odds to reign supreme in 2020, including the Astros, who, thanks a strong core, have won at least 101 regular-season games in each of the last three years.

The Astros (+600) are joined atop the oddsboards by the New York Yankees (+600). The Los Angeles Dodgers (+800) sit a notch below, just above the Atlanta Braves (+1200), Boston Red Sox (+1200), Cleveland Indians (+1500) and Nationals (+1500).

The Red Sox and Indians didn’t make the postseason in 2019, but Boston won the World Series in 2018 after winning a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and Cleveland has established itself as a perennial contender in the American League while compiling at least 91 regular-season wins in each year since 2016.

Here are the early odds to win the 2020 World Series as of Wednesday, per Bovada:

Houston Astros +600

New York Yankees +600

Los Angeles Dodgers +800

Atlanta Braves +1200

Boston Red Sox +1200

Cleveland Indians +1500

Washington Nationals +1500

Philadelphia Phillies +2000

St. Louis Cardinals +2200

Chicago Cubs +2500

Minnesota Twins +2500

New York Mets +2500

Milwaukee Brewers +3000

Oakland Athletics +3000

Tampa Bay Rays +3000

Cincinnati Reds +5000

Arizona Diamondbacks +6600

Los Angeles Angels +6600

San Diego Padres +6600

Chicago White Sox +8000

Texas Rangers +8500

San Francisco Giants +10000

Toronto Blue Jays +10000

Colorado Rockies +12500

Pittsburgh Pirates +20000

Seattle Mariners +20000

Baltimore Orioles +100000

Kansas City Royals +100000

Detroit Tigers +100000

Miami Marlins +100000

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images