The Jets looked downright atrocious Monday night against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Adam Gase after perfectly summed up New York 33-0 blowout loss with one phrase: “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“We just didn’t do anything right,” Gase told reporters after the game, per the team. “All three phases we were bad. Just a bad performance. You can’t play against these guys or else it’ll look like that. Just not good.”

Coach Gase speaks to the media. #NEvsNYJ https://t.co/bGYdT8eXXj — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 22, 2019

Things did not swing in the Jets’ favor early, with Sam Darnold racking up two interceptions and a fumble in the first half alone. Darnold ended the night with four (!) interceptions while failing to score a single point for New York.

But the Jets’ struggles weren’t limited to the offense. Aside from picking off Tom Brady once, the Jets’ defense gave up more than nearly three dozen points to the Patriots, 18 of which were scored by New England running back Sony Michel alone.

So, it’s safe to say no one, in particular, is to blame here for Gang Green.

“It was a collective effort,” Gase said. “I’m sure when we go revisit this, we’re going to have to take a deep dive in game planning, everything that we had going on with practice — hey, did anything come up that we should have seen sooner? It didn’t feel that way.”

No matter how much trash was talked prior to the game, Gase is making no excuses for Monday’s loss.

“Obviously, we have to get some things straightened out. We just didn’t give our guys enough answers.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images