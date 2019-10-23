Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics roster has a new look to it heading into the 2019-20 season, and much of that is thanks to the departure of Al Horford, among others.

Horford signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, and he’ll suit up for his first regular season game in red, white and blue Wednesday against none other than his former team.

“It is very surreal,” Horford told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I never would have imagined being in this position. For me, it’s a great challenge ahead, being here and trying to accomplish something special here.”

Horford’s move to Philadelphia gives the Sixers extreme length and size, something that likely will cause problems for the Celtics and their new-look frontcourt. Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson will be a matchup nightmare for most opposing teams, Boston just happens to be first on that list.

Despite the odd position of immediately facing his former team, Horford says he’ll need simply go out a play his game to “cement” himself in his new home.

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Horford said. “I’m definitely put in a weird position here, but playing it now, to your question, it’s the best thing for me to go out there and do it and really cement myself here in Philadelphia.”

Tip-off for Celtics-Sixers is set for 8 p.m. ET.

