The Celtics kick off the 2019-20 season against one of their biggest conference rivals Wednesday night — the Philadelphia 76ers.

Oh, and former Boston center Al Horford, of course.

Horford signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers shortly after free agency opened this summer, a move that didn’t necessarily surprise some of his former C’s teammates. Playing against his former comrades, however, will be something else.

“It’s definitely going to be weird for me, different, just facing my former team,” Horford told reporters Sunday afternoon, via Burlington County Times’ Tom Moore. “It’s probably as good a scenario as it can be. … It’s definitely going to be different.”

That said, there still will be plenty at stake. And Horford knows it.

“It’s not just another game. It’s a big game given the rivalry between Philly and Boston,” he said, per Moore.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s season opener at Well Fargo Center is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

