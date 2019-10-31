One of the bigger highlights from Wednesday’s NBA action had very little to do with basketball.
During the Philadelphia 76ers’ convincing win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a brief scrap between star big men Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. The tussle led to a borderline brawl on the baseline, with players from both teams getting involved and trying to break things up.
But Al Horford wanted nothing to do with it.
Video of the fight shows the veteran big man watching the skirmish from a distance, and it very quickly became a meme,
Hey, Horford’s getting a little bit older, so you can’t blame him for not exhausting his energy in a fight. He did seem genuinely miffed about it, though.
Classic.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images