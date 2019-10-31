Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the bigger highlights from Wednesday’s NBA action had very little to do with basketball.

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ convincing win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a brief scrap between star big men Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. The tussle led to a borderline brawl on the baseline, with players from both teams getting involved and trying to break things up.

But Al Horford wanted nothing to do with it.

Video of the fight shows the veteran big man watching the skirmish from a distance, and it very quickly became a meme,

Horford had the “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed” look going pic.twitter.com/8x2zH75VBt — TLSM (@TLSportsMedia) October 31, 2019

Al Horford watching these kids fight pic.twitter.com/7kiW4XinAo — JJ 🎃 (@JJ_Boston_) October 31, 2019

Al Horford just observing from a distance thinking “what did I sign up for” lmaooo #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/Fdaekuce2Z — Sixers Nation (4-0) (@PHLSixersNation) October 31, 2019

Al at 30 seconds: #1: I’m too old for this #2: no ice cream after the game, kids https://t.co/4BXLLF0XaF pic.twitter.com/uUvEv8XNt4 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) October 31, 2019

Hey, Horford’s getting a little bit older, so you can’t blame him for not exhausting his energy in a fight. He did seem genuinely miffed about it, though.

Al Horford says he hopes both Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns learn from tonight’s fight. He says both are “good kids,” but “there’s just no place for that.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 31, 2019

Classic.

