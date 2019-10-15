Luis Severino didn’t have his best stuff in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, and Alex Rodriguez thinks he knows why.
The New York Yankees starter struggled right out of the gate Tuesday, giving up a solo shot to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on just his third pitch of the game. Severino lasted 4 1/3 innings against Houston, giving up two runs (both earned) off five hits before getting the hook.
But Rodriguez, who currently works as an analyst for FOX Sports 1, noticed something peculiar about Severino’s attack. So, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts, noting the righty appeared to be tipping his pitches.
This certainly wouldn’t be the first case of tipping this postseason. Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow admitted to tipping pitches during Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series, as well.
