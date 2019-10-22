Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anders Bjork will make his 2019-20 debut with the Bruins on Tuesday night.

Between Boston’s injury bug and Bjork starting the year hot down in Providence, it made sense the 23-year-old got the call up. Bjork will start on the fourth line, playing on Sean Kuraly’s left side.

Bjork has been plagued by shoulder injuries in each of his last two years, limiting his time with Boston. But he’s worked hard during training camp to build his confidence heading into puck battles, and now he’s “excited to keep improving.”

“I feel a lot more confident,” Bjork said after Tuesday’s practice, per the Bruins. “I have some experience and know what to expect. Definitely have a lot more confidence and know how things work, so excited to keep improving.

“I think coming off injury it was helpful to get some confidence and play a little more at the start of the year,” he added. “Just been trying to improve my game down there and that’s kind of what my mindset is this year is just improve as much as I can.”

🎥 Anders Bjork on his recall: "Really exciting, grateful for this opportunity and I want to make the most of it. Working hard trying to improve my game, trying to be a complete player." pic.twitter.com/g3UqcGe8Hy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 22, 2019

Bjork has played 50 games for the Black and Gold amassing five goals and 10 assists.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.