Antonio Brown is enjoying life away from the gridiron, apparently.

The embattled receiver, who’s been out of the NFL since the New England Patriots released him in September, posted a video of himself and DJ Khaled to Instagram on Thursday. It’s a short clip, but one that nevertheless features two of the most egotistical individuals on planet Earth.

Take a look:

Bless Up

Yes, “bless up” indeed.

Brown has remained adamant that he wants to return to the field sometime this season. He even has suggested he’d be open to a reunion with the Patriots.

