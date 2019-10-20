Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things certainly have not gone the Atlanta Falcons’ way through the first seven games of the season, and it didn’t get any better Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta dropped to 1-6 after a 37-10 drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Matt Ryan left the game with an ankle injury and Devonta Freeman was ejected after throwing a punch at Aaron Donald to add insult to the quarterback’s injury.

Many have turned their focus to head coach Dan Quinn’s job security as the Falcons’ woes prolong. But despite an abysmal start to the season, it doesn’t sound as if team owner Arthur Blank has any immediate plans to change coaches.

Blank, per The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, said he still is in support of Quinn and “dismissed speculation Quinn could be fired Monday.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank told @TheAthleticATL that, "I still support" embattled coach Dan Quinn and he dismissed speculation that Quinn might be fired Monday. But I suspect nothing will save Quinn's job at this point. More coming in column. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 20, 2019

Only time will tell what Monday brings, but the second half of the season is shaping up to be a drag for the Falcons and their fans.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images