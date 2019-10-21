Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Altuve always will remember his walk-off home run that sent the Houston Astros to the World Series with a Game 6 win of the American League Championship Series that sent the New York Yankees packing.

But as Altuve rounded third and headed home to his teammates waiting to celebrate with him, he pointed to his jersey to tell them to not rip it off.

So, why did he want to keep the jersey intact?

“I don’t know. I’m too shy,” Altuve said, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “Last time they did that, I got in trouble with my wife.”

The second baseman added to the reasoning.

“We won the game not because I hit a homer. Yuli (Gurriel) hit a three-run homer. Michael Brantley made a really good play (in left field). Springer just walked and put some pressure on them to get some momentum going. We were working as a team. We don’t rely on one player.”

Talk about a team player.

Houston now gets set to face the Washington Nationals in the World Series beginning Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images