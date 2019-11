Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

During the 2019-2020 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins Assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here for the official rules.

As of Nov. 8, 2019, Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $9,900 for The Chica Project, Partners for Youth with Disabilities and the Elizabeth Freeman Center.