The New England Patriots need to open up salary cap space before they officially add wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday morning.

One obvious way to free up that cap room would be to trade defensive end Michael Bennett, who is coming off of a one-game team-issued suspension for conduct detrimental. Belichick was asked Tuesday on WEEI’s “OMF” show if Bennett will report to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

“(I) expect him to,” Belichick said.

The Patriots also signed special-teams ace and cornerback Justin Bethel on Tuesday. The team reportedly released another special teamer, safety Jordan Richards, to make room for Bethel.

If the Patriots don’t trade Bennett, they might have to get creative with the cap to make room for Sanu. They’ll need to make a move by Wednesday morning for Sanu to practice with his new team. The clock is ticking.

Sanu has a cap hit of over $3.5 million. The Patriots have just $2.9 million in cap space to sign Bethel and add Sanu, per the Boston Sports Journal’s Miguel Benzan.

The Patriots beat the New York Jets 33-0 on Monday night with a dominant defensive performance despite Bennett’s absence.

