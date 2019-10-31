Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand and his wife, Katrina, took a trip to the Upside Down on Wednesday.

The dynamic duo dressed as Eleven and Dustin from “Stranger Things” for Halloween, and the results were fantastic. Marchand, in particular, looked absolutely ridiculous.

Check this out:

So, how did Brad and Katrina’s outfits stack up with those of other Boston Bruins players?

It’s hard to say, but we think Danton Heinen and Patrice Bergeron were pretty tough to beat at Wednesday night’s Halloween party.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images