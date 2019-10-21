This is getting out of control.
Brett Maher took the Dallas Cowboys into halftime in Week 6 by drilling a 62-yard field goal on the road. In Week 7, he one-upped himself. Maher drilled a 63-yarder to give Dallas a 27-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the half.
Sure, this one was indoors, but it still was ridiculous, with NBC’s broadcast saying the kick would have been good from 66 yards.
Take a look:
What an absolute bomb.
What will he do next?
Thumbnail photo via Oct 20, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports