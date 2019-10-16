Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns have had a rough start to the 2019-20 season, but it got just a bit worse for star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett claimed via Twitter on Wednesday that he was punched in the face by a fan who came up to his car looking for a picture.

“A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face,” Garrett wrote. “Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch.”

Garrett responded to a few fans on the thread, claiming he was flagged down for a picture. The 23-year-old then rolled his window down enough to take the photo, which is when the incident occurred.

At 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, Garrett is quite the person to target if you’re a crazed fan.

The Browns are off this week following back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. They may run into more trouble come Week 8, when they’ll be tasked with taking on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images