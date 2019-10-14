The Boston Bruins are off to a hot start.

The Black and Gold extended their record to 5-1 on the young season Monday with a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The squad has been solid in net, with both Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak playing well out the gate, and have been successful to start games scoring 10 goals in the first period over the first six games.

After Monday’s win, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team has been “playing the right way when we need to,” and praised them for their hot start. Hear more from him in the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images