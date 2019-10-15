Chris Wagner has himself a pretty eventful Monday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins forward saw his ice time spike a tad after David Krejci went down early with an injury, leaving Wagner and other forwards to help fill the hole left at center. And while Wagner didn’t record any points in the 4-2 win, he posted a season-high in minutes (16:47) and did plenty to mix it up on the ice.

Things got a little testy in the Bruins defensive zone in the closing moments of the game, which pitted Wagner face-to-face with his former teammate Ryan Getzlaf. Getzlaf, while getting held back by referees throws a haymaker Wagner’s direction. But Wagner remained rather unfazed, laughing as the whole sequence unfolded.

(You can watch the sequence here.)

Safe to say Wagner wasn’t too worried about potential fisticuffs with the 34-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images