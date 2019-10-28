Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Members of the Boston Bruins made some kids’ days a bit brighter Monday.

Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo all donned costumes from the Disney movie “Toy Story” and visited patients at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Take a look at the awesome attire:

Can you guess who’s who?

From left to right: Coyle, Heinen, Bergeron, Krug, Carlo, McAvoy, Pastrnak, Grzelcyk.

Check out some of the best highlights from the trip, including an adorable video of a young patient named Carlos teaching the importance of flossing.

Learning the floss from our buddy Carlos.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/V5jFHM85kM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2019

So awesome.

We’re sure these kids will remember this day for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@NHLBruins