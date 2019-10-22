Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The City of Boston is well-known for its passionate fans across every sport, but at least in hockey they don’t rank at the top.

NBC ran a bracket-style poll to determine which fans are the best in the NHL. It was, well, fans that voted on the poll, and the Carolina Hurricanes ending up being the winner, beating out the Nashville Predators.

So, how do the Bruins fit into the equation here? Well, they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

Take a look at the results.

According to YOU, the fans, the @Canes have the BEST fans in the National Hockey League! pic.twitter.com/rxk2ugOkvn — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 22, 2019

About time the Leafs won a playoff against the Bruins this decade.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images