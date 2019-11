Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins’ 2019-20 season is off to a hot start, and they’ll look to continue that against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

While Boston is 5-1-0 to start the season, last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners are just 3-2-1 to start the season. Both teams have seen similar success on the power play so far, but the Bruins have a slight edge over Tampa Bay, otherwise.

For more on Thursday’s matchup, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.