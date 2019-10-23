Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins have done damage this season with a man advantage.

David Pastrnak continued his offensive hot streak Tuesday night with his league-leading 10th goal of the season while Boston was on the power play. Pastrnak’s goal was the Bruins’ 10th goal this season with a man up so far in the young 2019-20 season.

For more on the Bruins’ early-season success on the power play, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images