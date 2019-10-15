Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins possess one of the single best lines in the National Hockey League.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak not only have combined to be one of the most-lethal scoring trios Boston has seen in quite some time, but they also may be the most effective 200-foot lines in the game, showing great responsibility in all three zones.

But where the trio truly shines is in the offensive end.

Marchand notched his first 100-point season last year with 36 goals and 64 assists. Pastrnak (38G, 43A) and Bergeron (32G, 47A) each averaged well over a point per game last season.

And dating back to the line’s inception in 2014-2015, all three members of the top line are among the NHL’s Top 25 goal scorers.

Bruins have 3 of the league's top 22 goal scorers since start of 2014-'15 season:

No. 7 Marchand (174).

No. 21 Bergeron (139).

No. 22 Pastrnak (138). — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) October 15, 2019

For you math people, that averages out to about .916 goals per game over 82 games a season.

Not bad.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images