The St. Louis Cardinals have dug themselves quite a hole.

After both teams went the distance in its respective divisional-round series, the Cards have dropped the first two games of the National League Championship Series to the Nationals, who benefitted from tremendous starting pitching in the pair of contests at Busch Stadium. Now, St. Louis must try to turn its fortunes around at Nationals Park, the site of the series’ next three tilts barring a sweep.

Monday’s Game 3 will feature a matchup of right-handers, as Jake Flaherty will take the mound for the Cardinals opposite Nationals fireballer Stephen Strasburg.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Nationals Game 3:

When: Monday, Oct. 14 at 7:38 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images