Carsen Edwards exploded for 30 points in the Boston Celtics’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the second-round pick continuously has kept the focus off himself even amid his early successes.

Such was the case when the Purdue product spoke with Basketball Insiders’ Spencer Davies prior to his impressive performance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Edwards raved about his experiences with Brad Stevens and Kemba Walker thus far, emphasizing their respective basketball IQs.

“He’s a good coach, man,” Edwards said of Stevens, per Davies. “Just from the small time I’ve been here, I’ve learned so much from him. The history of guards he’s coached and helped stands for itself, so we’ll just see. I’m just going to continue to work and just try to be the best I can for this team and see what happens.”

Despite Walker acting primarily as an on-ball guard, Edwards and the three-time All-Star share some similarities, and the 21-year-old is enjoying learning from the former Charlotte Hornets star.

“All the vets on the team are really good guys to learn from,” Edwards said. “But learning under Kemba … I feel like, obviously, I want to play like him and get to where he is, but we have some similarities in our game I guess you could say. So I feel it’s pretty cool to be able to learn from him and find ways just to kinda make it work and stick in this league.”

Edwards went 22-for-43 from the floor this preseason for 61 points in 73 total minutes. Of those 43 field goals, 31 of them came from beyond the arc.

If his first four games in a Celtics uniform are any indication, Edwards certainly will provide a scoring punch off the bench in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images