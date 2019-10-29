Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carsen Edwards impressed the Celtics when he dropped 30 points against the Cavaliers on Oct. 15.

Sure, it was a preseason game between Boston and Cleveland, but he drained eight (!) consecutive 3-point shots that left head coach Brad Stevens questioning whether he’s ever seen a performance like that.

The rookie guard was one of five players to drop double-digit points in the Celtics’ 118-95 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday with 10 in his 2019-20 debut. And on the flight home from New York, Stevens had some time to chat with Edwards.

“I just think that sometimes on back-to-backs, having a guy you can throw in there who didn’t play the night before and energize the whole group is important,” Stevens told NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “As long as he’s pressuring the ball, he’s got the green, green, green light, he can really stroke it and him coming off screens, demands a lot of attention.”

As for Edwards, he’s just happy to know he’s “valuable” to the team.

“… I didn’t expect him to talk to me about it. He’s the head coach and there’s so much he has to do, so much to think about,” he said, per Blakely. “For him to even think about me, knowing I didn’t play and stuff like that, I guess it means I have a part on this team that’s valuable, I’m important to the team. It’s good for him to talk to me about it and everything. But at the end of the day, if I don’t play, it’ll be because it’s the best thing for the team.”

It sounds like Edwards will fit in just fine in Boston, and do what he can to have an impact during the time he does see the court.

