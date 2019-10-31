Whether it’s something sweet or something sour, everyone has their favorite Halloween candy.
So, which are the Celtics’ favorites?
A few Boston players were asked to reveal which candy they prefer most on Halloween, with one candy emerging as the clear favorite. There were a few interesting responses in the mix, as well, including some potentially surprising selections.
Marcus Smart, meanwhile, had no problem sharing which candy he considers the worst.
Check it out:
Could that be Smart’s most controversial comment so far this season? We’ll let you decide.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images