Don’t expect to see many regulars playing for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Cleveland.
The C’s are set to play their preseason finale at Quicken Loans Arena, and they’re not going to run the risk of any key players getting hurt. The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn listed the players who didn’t even travel to Cleveland for the game, and it’s a lengthy list.
So who will be on the Celtics roster for Tuesday’s game then? Well…
Carsen Edwards
Tacko Fall
Kaiser Gates
Javonte Green
Yante Maten
Semi Ojeleye
Vincent Poirier
Max Strus
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Grant Williams
Robert Williams
Romeo Langford will be out after getting injured during Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
Of course, this is a preseason game, so you can’t expect the key players to be logging meaningful minutes, especially after taking part in the first three games. Still, let’s hope no Celtics fans are going to Tuesday’s game in hopes of seeing the likes of Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum.
