The Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans meet Sunday for a little Week 7 action.

On top of going 2-4 through the first six weeks of the 2019 NFL season, both Los Angeles and Tennessee are mired in two-game losing streaks and sit at the bottom their respective divisions.

The Chargers are coming off a tough seven-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, falling to the bottom of the AFC West as a result.

The Titans, meanwhile, still are reeling from their shutout loss to the lowly Denver Broncos. In fact, Marcus Mariota will sit for Sunday’s contest while Ryan Tannehill gets his first start of the season.

Here’s how to watch Chargers vs. Titans online:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

