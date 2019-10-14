Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It isn’t hard to get riled up over a walk-off victory in baseball, especially during the postseason.

But one Astros broadcaster found himself caught up in the moment Sunday evening.

Houston entered Game 2 of the American League Championship Series down 1-0 to the New York Yankees, but changed that with one swing of the bat during extra innings. Carlos Correa knotted the series at one game apiece with a solo shot over the right-field wall in the 11th, causing Minute Maid Park to go berserk.

It was just as thrilling a win for the broadcasters covering the game as it was for the fans, to say the least. And radio broadcaster Robert Ford captured the booth’s reaction on camera.

Check out the call:

What a feeling.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images