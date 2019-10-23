Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was Opening Night in the NBA on Tuesday, but some international fans were blocked from watching any of the games.

Chinese state television did not air any of Tuesday’s slate of games, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, as the recent rift between China and the NBA continues. League streaming partner Tencent reduced its schedule dramatically, airing only the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers late-night thriller, per Windhorst.

NBA broadcasts have been pulled in China after Rockets’ general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for those in Hong Kong protesting against the Chinese government. China threatened “retribution” against the league prior to the season opener.

So, for now at least, it doesn’t seem like the NBA will shake this problem any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images