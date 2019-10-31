Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back on All Hallows’ Eve.

The retired NASCAR star and her superstar NFL quarterback boyfriend went as Deb and Uncle Rico from “Napoleon Dynamite” to a Halloween party Wednesday night. Of course, the outing led to a slew of photos that Patrick posted on Instagram.

Take a look:

Nailed it.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images